Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing [Image 4 of 5]

    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    04.29.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2022) Sailors and personnel assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) enjoy lunch and cherry blossom viewing on the hill in front of CFAY headquarters. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2014
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 00:33
    Photo ID: 7115351
    VIRIN: 220330-N-OC881-1033
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing
    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing
    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing
    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing
    Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Picnic
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT