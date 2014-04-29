YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2022) Sailors and personnel assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) enjoy lunch and cherry blossom viewing on the hill in front of CFAY headquarters. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2014 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 00:33 Photo ID: 7115349 VIRIN: 220330-N-OC881-1028 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.53 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Group Participates In Cherry Blossom Viewing [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.