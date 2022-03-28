C7F Visits Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 30, 2022) - Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, and Rear Adm. Kim Kyung Cheol, Director, Maritime Operations Center, Republic of Korea Fleet Command, center left, receive a tour of USNS Sgt. William R. Button (T-AK 3012) in Apra Harbor, March 28.



During his visit, Thomas visited various vessels including USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USNS Sgt. William R. Button, and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).



The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

