Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F Visits Guam [Image 6 of 14]

    C7F Visits Guam

    GUAM

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (March 30, 2022) - Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Sailors aboard USS Tulsa (LCS 16) in Santa Rita, March 28.

    During his visit, Thomas visited various vessels including USS Tulsa, USNS Sgt. William R. Button (T-AK 3012), and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39).

    The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 00:39
    Photo ID: 7115283
    VIRIN: 220328-N-LS152-0749
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Visits Guam [Image 14 of 14], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam
    C7F Visits Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Fleet
    C7F
    JRM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT