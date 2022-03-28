Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Celebrates National Doctor's Day

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Kade Bowers 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    In honor of National Doctor's Day, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division honors Lt. Col. Francis Boudreau, the division surgeon. Boudreau provided his insight on what being an Army doctor means to him and what his favorite part of his work is. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)

    TAGS

    2ID
    Doctor's Day

