In honor of National Doctor's Day, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division honors Lt. Col. Francis Boudreau, the division surgeon. Boudreau provided his insight on what being an Army doctor means to him and what his favorite part of his work is. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 21:21
|Photo ID:
|7114888
|VIRIN:
|220328-A-UV937-1001
|Resolution:
|3358x1880
|Size:
|574.78 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID Celebrates National Doctor's Day, by PFC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT