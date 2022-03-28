2ID Celebrates National Doctor's Day

In honor of National Doctor's Day, the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division honors Lt. Col. Francis Boudreau, the division surgeon. Boudreau provided his insight on what being an Army doctor means to him and what his favorite part of his work is. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)

