Norwegian Soldiers train at the Medical Simulation Training Center

Norwegian Soldiers of the Heimevernet, participating in the 49th annual Norwegian Exchange at Camp Ripley, practiced using tourniquets at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), March 29, 2022. The MSTC provides hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques based on Medical Center of Excellence. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

