    Norwegian Soldiers conduct weapons qualification at Camp Ripley [Image 35 of 50]

    Norwegian Soldiers conduct weapons qualification at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Service members from Norway had the chance to conduct to conduct M4 Carbine qualification at Camp Ripley, March 29, 2022. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Soldiers conduct weapons qualification at Camp Ripley [Image 50 of 50], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norway
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

