Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future [Image 8 of 9]

    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Max-Eddie Ibarrientos, the 673d Medical Support Squadron Microbiology Section noncommissioned officer in charge, inserts a sample into a molecular analyzer to test for the COVID-19 virus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2022. The 673d Medical Group Laboratory team greatly increased its capabilities to test for the COVID-19 virus and other respiratory infections when it acquired two high-capacity analyzers — one in November 2021, and another in January 2022. One of the analyzers can test 1,152 samples a day, and is the only analyzer of this capacity in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 18:19
    Photo ID: 7114557
    VIRIN: 220316-F-YL679-1061
    Resolution: 4912x3278
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pandemic
    673d MDG
    673d MDSS
    COVID-19 testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT