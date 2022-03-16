JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Max-Eddie Ibarrientos, the 673d Medical Support Squadron Microbiology Section noncommissioned officer in charge, gathers supplies needed to prepare samples to test for the COVID-19 virus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2022. The 673d Medical Group Laboratory team greatly increased its capabilities to test for the COVID-19 virus and other respiratory infections when it acquired two high-capacity analyzers — one in November 2021, and another in January 2022. One of the analyzers can test 1,152 samples a day, and is the only analyzer of this capacity in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US