Samples collected from nasal swabs are run through a molecular testing machine to check for the COVID-19 virus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2022. The 673d Medical Group Laboratory team greatly increased its capabilities to test for the COVID-19 virus and other respiratory infections when it acquired two high-capacity analyzers — one in November 2021, and another in January 2022. One of the analyzers can test 1,152 samples a day, and is the only analyzer of this capacity in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:19
|Photo ID:
|7114550
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-YL679-1034
|Resolution:
|4879x3253
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
JBER lab team increases capabilities, postured for future
