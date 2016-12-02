NBVC Air Operations

220315-N-KD414-0103 NAS POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55 conduct routine operations onboard Point Mugu Mar. 15, 2022. NBVC is comprised of three distinct facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts/Released)

