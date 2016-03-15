Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC Air Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    NBVC Air Operations

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220315-N-KD414-0102 NAS POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 15, 2022) Sailor assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) air operations conducts radar landing evolutions onboard Point Mugu Mar. 15, 2022. NBVC is comprised of three distinct facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2016
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:14
    Photo ID: 7114402
    VIRIN: 220315-N-KD414-0102
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBVC Air Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tyler Knotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NBVC Air Operations
    TAGS

    Air Operations
    U.S. Navy
    NBVC
    VR-55
    FlyNavy

