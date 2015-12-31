Dragons win annual golf tournament

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, participates in the Don Wylie Memorial Golf Tournament at the Bay Breeze Golf Course on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 26, 2022. Keesler won the annual tournament against the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce, which raised funds to help the Military & Veterans Affairs committee honor military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

