Participants cart to their respective holes during the Don Wylie Memorial Golf Tournament at the Bay Breeze Golf Course on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 26, 2022. Keesler won the annual tournament against the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce, which raised funds to help the Military & Veterans Affairs committee honor military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7114173
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-BD983-1023
|Resolution:
|4500x3076
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragons win annual golf tournament [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
