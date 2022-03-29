Vietnam Veterans Honored at Pinning Ceremonies at PXs, BXs around the Globe

PXs and BXs around the world saluted Vietnam Veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice in pinning ceremonies on March 29, #VietnamWarVeteransDay. The Exchange partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration, which provided the free lapel pins as a lasting token of the Nation’s gratitude to these Veterans.

