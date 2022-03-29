Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veterans Honored at Pinning Ceremonies at PXs, BXs around the Globe

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    PXs and BXs around the world saluted Vietnam Veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice in pinning ceremonies on March 29, #VietnamWarVeteransDay. The Exchange partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration, which provided the free lapel pins as a lasting token of the Nation’s gratitude to these Veterans.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

