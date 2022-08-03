Recruits perform a cooldown exercise during a physical training session inside Freedom Hall at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7114138
|VIRIN:
|220308-N-LN782-2270
|Resolution:
|5323x4073
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTC Physical Training Session [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
