Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTC Physical Training Session [Image 2 of 6]

    RTC Physical Training Session

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits perform a warm-up exercise during a physical training session inside Freedom Hall at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7114132
    VIRIN: 220308-N-LN782-1251
    Resolution: 6222x4148
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Physical Training Session [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RTC Physical Training Session
    RTC Physical Training Session
    RTC Physical Training Session
    RTC Physical Training Session
    RTC Physical Training Session
    RTC Physical Training Session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    Navy recruit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT