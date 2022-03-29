U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew Gregory, center, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, watches the rotor arc for safety from a UH-1Y Venom. Gregory is a native of Pittsburgh, PA. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)
|03.29.2022
This work, SSgt. Andrew Gregory Photos [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
