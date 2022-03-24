Coaches with Range Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion instruct their recruits during the Table One course of fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2022. Recruits shoot at the 200, 300, and 500 yard lines during this course of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 14:03 Photo ID: 7113945 VIRIN: 220324-M-AW120-0027 Resolution: 5109x3117 Size: 1.72 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Table One [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.