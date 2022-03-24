Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Table One [Image 4 of 12]

    Mike Company Table One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Marco A. Castruita Jr. with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, shoots live rounds with an M16-A4 service rifle during the Table One course of fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2022. Recruits shoot at the 200, 300, and 500 yard lines during this course of fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 14:03
    Photo ID: 7113944
    VIRIN: 220324-M-AW120-0034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Table One [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    shooting
    parris island
    recruits
    rifle
    mcrdpi

