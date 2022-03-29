Women of 117th Air Control Squadron

The 117th Air Control Squadron is a Georgia Air National Guard air control

unit headquartered at Hunter Army Airfield. They provides theater command

with air battle management, radar surveillance, air space control and long

haul communication capabilities to plan and execute combined air operations.

The women of this unit are an essential piece to the squadron's success.

Hunter Army Airfield garrison is proud to have them as a tenant unit and

honors their sacrifice and acknowledges their individual contributions as

they ensure the security of our air space and react to local and national

emergencies.

