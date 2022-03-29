Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women of 117th Air Control Squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    Women of 117th Air Control Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The 117th Air Control Squadron is a Georgia Air National Guard air control
    unit headquartered at Hunter Army Airfield. They provides theater command
    with air battle management, radar surveillance, air space control and long
    haul communication capabilities to plan and execute combined air operations.
    The women of this unit are an essential piece to the squadron's success.
    Hunter Army Airfield garrison is proud to have them as a tenant unit and
    honors their sacrifice and acknowledges their individual contributions as
    they ensure the security of our air space and react to local and national
    emergencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:47
    Photo ID: 7113539
    VIRIN: 220329-A-DM187-215
    Resolution: 5534x4000
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of 117th Air Control Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Hunter Army Airfield
    117th Air Control Squadron

