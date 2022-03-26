GRF PHOTOEX

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits the Atlantic Ocean, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

