    GRF PHOTOEX [Image 4 of 6]

    GRF PHOTOEX

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, prepares for take-off on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 06:07
    Photo ID: 7113219
    VIRIN: 220326-N-TL968-1328
    Resolution: 4840x3227
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF PHOTOEX [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    TL968
    CONAC

