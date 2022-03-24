USS Ross Sailors receive awards

220204-N-UN585-2009 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 24, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Chief Fire Controlman Bryce Pectol while the ship is in port in Souda Bay, Greece, March 24. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

