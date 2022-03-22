Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5]

    KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Constance Cassens, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 boom operator assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, refuels an F-35A Lighting II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 22, 2022. Airmen assigned to Fairchild AFB were deployed to bolster air refueling operations in support of NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

