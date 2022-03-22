An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, latches on to a boom to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 22, 2022. Airmen and F-35s were tasked to support NATO’s collective defense within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 04:30
|Photo ID:
|7113142
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-HH678-1120
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, SH, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
