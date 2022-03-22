Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, SH, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, latches on to a boom to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 22, 2022. Airmen and F-35s were tasked to support NATO’s collective defense within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    This work, KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-35
    KC-135
    SpangdahlemAB
    HillAB
    FairchildAB

