An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, latches on to a boom to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 22, 2022. Airmen and F-35s were tasked to support NATO’s collective defense within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 04:30 Photo ID: 7113142 VIRIN: 220322-F-HH678-1120 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.04 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, SH, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.