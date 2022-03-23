III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Endurance Course

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Charles Copeland, a joint terminal attack controller with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), looks into a camera after completing an endurance course at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 24, 2022. The endurance course is the culminating event of Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC), it consists of traveling through 3.8 miles of jungle terrain, overcoming multiple physical obstacles, water obstacles and rappelling cliffs and hills. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in the BJSC, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

