    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Endurance Course [Image 13 of 16]

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Endurance Course

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Charles Copeland, a joint terminal attack controller with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG), looks into a camera after completing an endurance course at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 24, 2022. The endurance course is the culminating event of Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC), it consists of traveling through 3.8 miles of jungle terrain, overcoming multiple physical obstacles, water obstacles and rappelling cliffs and hills. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in the BJSC, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:14
    Photo ID: 7113087
    VIRIN: 220324-M-FS141-2384
    Resolution: 3824x5475
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Endurance Course [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    austere environment
    Endurance Course
    water training
    III MIG

