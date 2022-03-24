Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Spring Cycle E-5 Exam [Image 2 of 4]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Spring Cycle E-5 Exam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2022) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) take the Spring Cycle E-5 Advancement Exam, March 25. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 20:50
    Photo ID: 7112900
    VIRIN: 220325-N-MT581-1012
    Resolution: 3341x1992
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Spring Cycle E-5 Exam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

