    NPS Professor, Students Issued Provisional Patent for Liquid Air Energy Storage, Recovery System

    NPS Professor, Students Issued Provisional Patent for Liquid Air Energy Storage, Recovery System

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    A provisional patent has been issued for this prototype Stirling dual-engine apparatus constructed by NPS Systems Engineering students Lts. Christopher Girouard and Nicholas Bailey, with the support of advisor Dr. Anthony Pullman. The students' theses led to this novel approach, using a dual-Stirling engine charge and recovery method for liquid air energy storage (LAES) systems.

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    renewable energy
    Systems Engineering
    stirling engine
    provisional patent
    cryocooler
    liquid air energy storage
    LAES
    heat transfer

