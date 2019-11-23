NPS Professor, Students Issued Provisional Patent for Liquid Air Energy Storage, Recovery System

A provisional patent has been issued for this prototype Stirling dual-engine apparatus constructed by NPS Systems Engineering students Lts. Christopher Girouard and Nicholas Bailey, with the support of advisor Dr. Anthony Pullman. The students’ theses led to this novel approach, using a dual-Stirling engine charge and recovery method for liquid air energy storage (LAES) systems. (Courtesy Photo)

