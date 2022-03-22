Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 12 of 12]

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

    CANADA

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Rocha, a Culinary Specialist aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, poses for a photo in front of the evening meal he prepared while underway in the St. Lawrence River, March 22, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    VIRIN: 220322-G-BQ174-1270
    This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Underway #GreatLakes #Duluth #GoingHome #USCG #CoastGuard #International #Canada #Culinary #Galley

