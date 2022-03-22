U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Rocha, a Culinary Specialist aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, poses for a photo in front of the evening meal he prepared while underway in the St. Lawrence River, March 22, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:43 Photo ID: 7112516 VIRIN: 220322-G-BQ174-1270 Resolution: 4260x2844 Size: 813.68 KB Location: CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.