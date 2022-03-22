USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Rocha, a Culinary Specialist aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, poses for a photo in front of the evening meal he prepared while underway in the St. Lawrence River, March 22, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
