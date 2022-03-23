Civil Support Team members from the Alaska and Montana National Guard approach a simulated plane crash to inspect for radioactive contamination during exercise Van Winkle 2022 in Juneau, Alaska, March 23. Van Winkle 2022 is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive response exercise designed to enhance interoperability between state, federal and local first responders with complex training scenarios. Exercise participants included CST units from the Alaska National Guard, Montana National Guard, Connecticut National Guard, Mississippi National Guard and North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7112106 VIRIN: 220323-Z-MK318-1006 Resolution: 6183x4122 Size: 2.22 MB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard participates in multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau [Image 10 of 10], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.