Alaska Army National Guard participates in multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau

Civil Support Team members from the Alaska and Montana National Guard approach a simulated plane crash to inspect for radioactive contamination during exercise Van Winkle 2022 in Juneau, Alaska, March 23. Van Winkle 2022 is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive response exercise designed to enhance interoperability between state, federal and local first responders with complex training scenarios. Exercise participants included CST units from the Alaska National Guard, Montana National Guard, Connecticut National Guard, Mississippi National Guard and North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
Alaska Army National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau
