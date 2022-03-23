Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard participates in multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau [Image 7 of 10]

    Alaska Army National Guard participates in multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Civil Support Team members from the Alaska and Montana National Guard approach a simulated plane crash to inspect for radioactive contamination during exercise Van Winkle 2022 in Juneau, Alaska, March 23. Van Winkle 2022 is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive response exercise designed to enhance interoperability between state, federal and local first responders with complex training scenarios. Exercise participants included CST units from the Alaska National Guard, Montana National Guard, Connecticut National Guard, Mississippi National Guard and North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Juneau
    Alaska Army National Guard
    103rd CSt
    Exercise Van Winkle 2022

