    Family Day - B Company Idaho Army National Guard [Image 9 of 10]

    Family Day - B Company Idaho Army National Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Capt. Jeff Dhal, B Company Commander, congratulates soldiers after their reenlistment.

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s B Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion took some time during their field training this week to invite family members to the Orchard Combat Training Center.

    During the family visit, B Company Commander Capt. Jeff Dahl administered reenlistments and promotions for several B Company soldiers.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:22
    Photo ID: 7111743
    VIRIN: 220327-Z-XK920-8000
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Army National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    2-116th Combined Arms Battalion

