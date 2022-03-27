Family Day - B Company Idaho Army National Guard

The Idaho Army National Guard’s B Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion took some time during their field training this week to invite family members to the Orchard Combat Training Center.



During the family visit, B Company Commander Capt. Jeff Dahl administered reenlistments and promotions for several B Company soldiers.

