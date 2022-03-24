Competitors in the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, run down a trail as part of a stress shoot at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 24, 2022. Twenty-one teams competed in the the 13th annual USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person team's ability to work together with speed and accuracy while engaging targets from multiple distances in varied types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 08:19 Photo ID: 7111515 VIRIN: 220324-A-OP908-758 Resolution: 3600x2320 Size: 8.71 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 20 of 20], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.