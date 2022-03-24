A competitor in the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, fires a pistol at multiple targets from an elevated position on a range at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 24, 2022. Twenty-one teams competed in the the 13th annual USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person team's ability to work together with speed and accuracy while engaging targets from multiple distances in varied types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 08:19
|Photo ID:
|7111514
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-OP908-727
|Resolution:
|3600x2200
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 20 of 20], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
