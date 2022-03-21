Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 12 of 16]

    2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A competitor in the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, engages long-distance targets at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 21, 2022. Twenty-one teams competed in the the 13th annual USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person team's ability to work together with speed and accuracy while engaging targets from multiple distances in varied types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 07:07
    Photo ID: 7111417
    VIRIN: 220321-A-OP908-454
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

