A competitor in the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, engages long-distance targets at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 21, 2022. Twenty-one teams competed in the the 13th annual USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person team's ability to work together with speed and accuracy while engaging targets from multiple distances in varied types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 07:07
|Photo ID:
|7111415
|VIRIN:
|220321-A-OP908-389
|Resolution:
|3600x2527
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2022 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
