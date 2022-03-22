Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8]

    Women’s History Month heritage flight

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Monica Zungia Urias, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs officer, participated in an all-female refueling flight during Women’s History Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2022. The effort highlighted Team Mildenhall’s integration, which is essential to providing agile combat support across a full range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7111378
    VIRIN: 220322-F-NR913-0402
    Resolution: 4466x3190
    Size: 704.62 KB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight
    Women’s History Month heritage flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF MILDENHALL
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT