U.S. Air Force Capt. Monica Zungia Urias, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs officer, participated in an all-female refueling flight during Women’s History Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2022. The effort highlighted Team Mildenhall’s integration, which is essential to providing agile combat support across a full range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7111378 VIRIN: 220322-F-NR913-0402 Resolution: 4466x3190 Size: 704.62 KB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.