U.S. Air Force Capt. Monica Zungia Urias, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs officer, participated in an all-female refueling flight during Women’s History Month at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2022. The effort highlighted Team Mildenhall’s integration, which is essential to providing agile combat support across a full range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7111378
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-NR913-0402
|Resolution:
|4466x3190
|Size:
|704.62 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
