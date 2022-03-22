Women’s History Month heritage flight

All female-aircrews assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron pose for a group photo prior to an all-female refueling flight during Women’s History Month on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, March 23, 2022. The effort highlighted women’s integration in every aspect of the 100th Air Refueling Wing, which is to provide responsive air refueling and agile combat support across the full-range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

