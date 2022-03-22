Women’s History Month heritage flight

U.S. Air Force Captain Ellis Field, 351st Air Refueling Squadron executive officer and KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, snaps a group photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The flight provided women from numerous squadrons at Team Mildenhall with a unique opportunity to experience a refuel on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
