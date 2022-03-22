Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 6 of 8]

    Women’s History Month heritage flight

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Ellis Field, 351st Air Refueling Squadron executive officer and KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, snaps a group photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The flight provided women from numerous squadrons at Team Mildenhall with a unique opportunity to experience a refuel on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7111376
    VIRIN: 220322-F-NR913-0344
    Resolution: 5778x3844
    Size: 749.9 KB
    Location: ENG, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF MILDENHALL
    100 ARW
    BLOODY HUNDREDTH

