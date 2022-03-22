Women’s History Month heritage flight

U.S. Air Force Captain Molly Timmerman, (looking at camera) 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, boards a KC-135 during an all-female flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The flight highlighted Team Mildenhall’s women’s ability to complete every aspect of the wing mission, providing responsive air refueling and agile combat support across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

