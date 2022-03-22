Women’s History Month heritage flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tierra Mcinelly, 100th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, performs a safety briefing prior to an all-women’s flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The AFE technicians ensure safety for pilots and passengers by providing safety equipment such as safety vests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

