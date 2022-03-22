Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 4 of 8]

    Women’s History Month heritage flight

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tierra Mcinelly, 100th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, performs a safety briefing prior to an all-women’s flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The AFE technicians ensure safety for pilots and passengers by providing safety equipment such as safety vests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    100 ARW
    TEAM MILDENHALL
    BLOODY HUNDREDTH

