Women’s History Month heritage flight

Female aircrews assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron perform a question and answer session with female Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing before an all-women flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The 100th ARW provides aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

