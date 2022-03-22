Women’s History Month heritage flight

A flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft displays a 100th Air Refueling Wing sticker, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. Aircrews assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron gave female Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing a tour of parked KC-135 Stratotanker before an all-female flight in light of women’s history month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

