A flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft displays a 100th Air Refueling Wing sticker, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. Aircrews assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron gave female Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing a tour of parked KC-135 Stratotanker before an all-female flight in light of women’s history month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7111372
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-NR913-0199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|656.76 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
