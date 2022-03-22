Women’s History Month heritage flight

Female Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo in front of “Irish Lady,” a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The all-female aircrew refueled an MC-130 J Commando II over the North Sea as part of an all-women's incentive flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

