Female Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo in front of “Irish Lady,” a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The all-female aircrew refueled an MC-130 J Commando II over the North Sea as part of an all-women's incentive flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 05:53
|Photo ID:
|7111371
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-NR913-0114
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month heritage flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT