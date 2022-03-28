Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Easter traditions in Germany: The Easter bunny, the Easter egg and the Easter fire

    Easter traditions in Germany: The Easter bunny, the Easter egg and the Easter fire

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Handpainted Easter Egg (Photo credit: Christine Renner, rennerdesign.biz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:26
    Photo ID: 7111356
    VIRIN: 220328-A-XW786-482
    Resolution: 581x684
    Size: 295.54 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easter traditions in Germany: The Easter bunny, the Easter egg and the Easter fire, by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Easter traditions in Germany: The Easter bunny, the Easter egg and the Easter fire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT