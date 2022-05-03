U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley (right), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hands a coin to Lt. Summer Lancette, Apache pilot assigned to 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Adazi, Latvia, on March 5, 2022. Milley, the highest-ranking U.S. military leader, was joined by United States Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, Latvian Lt. General Leonīds Kalniņš, Chief of Defense, and Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, for the visit to U.S. and Latvian soldiers. Milley said that recent U.S. troop deployments show our commitment to NATO Article 5, and told soldiers that their mission is to stand shoulder to shoulder in defending NATO territory against any aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 04:00 Photo ID: 7111350 VIRIN: 220305-A-YQ762-0033 Resolution: 4395x3139 Size: 5.51 MB Location: LV Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Milley visits Latvia during Saber Strike 22 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.