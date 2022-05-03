Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Milley visits Latvia during Saber Strike 22 [Image 2 of 7]

    Gen. Milley visits Latvia during Saber Strike 22

    LATVIA

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley (left), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hands a coin to Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand, public affairs officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Combat Brigade, at Camp Adazi, Latvia, on March 5, 2022. Milley, the highest-ranking U.S. military leader, was joined by United States Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, Latvian Lt. General Leonīds Kalniņš, Chief of Defense, and Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, for the visit to U.S. and Latvian soldiers. Milley said that recent U.S. troop deployments show our commitment to NATO Article 5, and told soldiers that their mission is to stand shoulder to shoulder in defending NATO territory against any aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 03:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Milley visits Latvia during Saber Strike 22 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eucom
    usarmy
    saberstrike
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    VictoryCorps
    europeansupport2022

