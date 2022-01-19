A Legacy of Excellence Continued

Maj. Marshan Daymon, with niece, then 2nd Lt. Keligh Daymon, pose for a photo while stationed together with the 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Jan. 19, 2018. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.

