Maj. Marshan Daymon, with niece, then 2nd Lt. Keligh Daymon, pose for a photo while stationed together with the 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Jan. 19, 2018. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7111326
|VIRIN:
|180119-A-PI898-001
|Resolution:
|240x320
|Size:
|16.53 KB
|Location:
|11, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Excellence Continued
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT