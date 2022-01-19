Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued [Image 5 of 8]

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Maj. Marshan Daymon, with niece, then 2nd Lt. Keligh Daymon, pose for a photo while stationed together with the 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Jan. 19, 2018. Keligh Daymon is a third-generation commissioned officer, following her father, uncle, and grandfather’s legacy of excellence dating back to the Korean War.

    A Legacy of Excellence Continued

    Japan
    2nd Infantry Division
    Women's History Month
    Republic of Korea
    U.S. Army Japan
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Daymon
    Keligh Daymon

